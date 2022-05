Chicago First Alert Weather: Below average temps return

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cooler and cloudy for a couple of days.

CBS 2

Today:

Cloudy. Breezy. High 56.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy. Low 46.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. High 61.

CBS 2

Temperatures will stay below the average for the next week. Showers return on Tuesday.

CBS 2