Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, few degrees above average

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunny but cool for the weekend before rain returns on Monday and Tuesday.

Showers arrive Monday afternoon and may continue through Tuesday afternoon. Partly cloudy for the remainder of the week as temperatures slowly cool down.

Today:

Sunny. High 53,

Tonight:

Mostly clear. Low 36.

Tomorrow:

Mostly sunny. High 54.

