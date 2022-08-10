Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool, comfortable morning temps

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cool and comfortable August morning with readings in the 50s and 60s for lows.

It'll be a touch warmer by the afternoon in the 80s. Brief warm up though as a front drops in tonight, there's a minimal chance at a shower or two.

The next best rain chance arrives late Saturday into Sunday.

TODAY: SUNNY AND WARMER High: 84

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY AND MILD LOW: 67

TOMORROW: MOSTLY SUNNY, COOLER AGAIN High: 79

