Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool, comfortable morning temps

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cool and comfortable August morning with readings in the 50s and 60s for lows.

 It'll be a touch warmer by the afternoon in the 80s. Brief warm up though as a front drops in tonight, there's a minimal chance at a shower or two. 

The next best rain chance arrives late Saturday into Sunday. 

TODAY: SUNNY AND WARMER High: 84

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY AND MILD LOW: 67

TOMORROW: MOSTLY SUNNY, COOLER AGAIN High: 79

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 5:50 AM

