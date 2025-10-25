Video captures moment Cook County Sheriff's officer saves choking woman in Ford Heights

The Cook County Sheriff's Office is praising one of its officers for saving a woman who was choking while driving last month in Ford Heights.

A video shared by the office showed a black SUV that slowed down before coming to a stop on the sidewalk on Ellis Avenue, where the woman got out of the vehicle with her hand on her chest.

That's when officer Zachary Finn pulled over and attended to the woman and performed the Heimlich maneuver, dislodging the item stuck in her throat.

The office said paramedics later arrived at the scene for further treatment, but the woman declined. She was able to drive away afterwards safely.

"Hats off to Officer Finn for his quick thinking and life-saving actions!" the office said.