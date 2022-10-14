Watch CBS News
Cook County leaders join advocates for panel discussion on domestic violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Advocates fighting domestic violence and Cook County leaders are hosting a panel discussion Friday morning.

They'll talk about state-funded programs to help survivors and how to build support systems for them. 

They also want to bring attention to current and past trends involving domestic violence.

The discussion is happening at 10 a.m. near 69th and Western in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

