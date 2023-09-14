Chefs compete using produce grown by Cook County Jail inmates
CHICAGO (CBS) – For the first time, two local chefs competed to create a dish using fresh veggies grown by Cook County Jail inmates.
The chefs had one hour to create their entrée and cooked it outside near the jail.
Four judges were on hand to critique the dishes. It's part of the Urban Farm Program, where inmates learn how to grow, care for, and sell produce without pesticides.
