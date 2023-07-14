Watch CBS News
Report details complaints on how Cook County shares information on juvenile offenders

CHICAGO (CBS) – A new report from a Cook County watchdog highlighted complaints about the confidential information of juvenile offenders being shared.

The Office of the Inspector General said there was an agreement between a law center and the Public Defender's Office to share the information, so they could solicit minors to use their legal services.

They said this was all done to get funding for restorative justice issues.

The OIG's office recommended staff at the Public Defender's Office be retrained on the sharing of confidential information.

In addition, some attorneys may face state disciplinary action.

July 14, 2023

