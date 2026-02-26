Cook County high school students cast first ballots in new early voting program

Hundreds of Cook County high school students cast their ballots for the first time at the Loop early voting supersite, part of a first-of-its-kind program.

The citywide parade to the polls brought students to the Loop polls where they got a lesson in how to vote, and who and what is on their ballot. They also registered to vote on-site.

The excursion was part of a larger Cook County program that is bringing early voting sites to 24 suburban Cook County high schools, allowing eligible students and staff to cast their Illinois primary ballot early with more convenience.

In Illinois, if you are 17 years old at the time of the primary election but will turn 18 by Election Day in November, you are able to register to vote and vote in both the primary and general elections.

The Cook County Clerk's Office said it has also trained more than 125 student election judges, who will manage voter check-in, ballot processing and voting equipment under the supervision of staff from the clerk's office at these high school sites.

The Illinois 2026 primary election is on Tuesday, March 17.