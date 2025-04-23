Cook County Health, NAMI Chicago launch countywide mental health support campaign

It could soon get easier to receive mental health support in Cook County.

Cook County Health and the National Alliance on Mental Illness Chicago are kicking off a multi-year initiative to expand efforts to increase access to mental health support across the county.

The program involves a new text and chat support line — aimed at helping younger people who prefer digital communication.

The county also plans to host peer-led recovery groups, and is launching a countywide awareness campaign to reduce stigma and encourage more people to take the first step toward support.

"Mental health is health. Yet far too many of our neighbors still face barriers to care," Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said in a news release. "By investing in NAMI Chicago's Helpline, peer support programs, and awareness efforts, we're building a more responsive, compassionate system—one that meets people where they are and affirms that no one in Cook County should have to face their mental health journey alone."