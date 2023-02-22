Cook County to announce recipients of $14M grant for healthier communities
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today we'll find out who won a grant to help Cook County become a healthier community.
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will announce the recipients of the $14 million grant program.
The money supports behavioral health services, youth development, opioid overdose prevention, and harm reduction programs.
