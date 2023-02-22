Watch CBS News
Local News

Cook County to announce recipients of $14M grant for healthier communities

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Preckwinkle to announce recipients of grants for healthier communities
Preckwinkle to announce recipients of grants for healthier communities 00:18

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Today we'll find out who won a grant to help Cook County become a healthier community.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will announce the recipients of the $14 million grant program.

The money supports behavioral health services, youth development, opioid overdose prevention, and harm reduction programs.

First published on February 22, 2023 / 8:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.