Cook Co. moving to ban flavored nicotine products

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County is moving to ban flavored nicotine products, as they try to stamp out rising rates of teen vaping.

Under the proposed ordinance, retailers would be barred from selling any flavored nicotine product. Violators could be fined up to $5,000 per offense.

"We're seeing an epidemic of youth addiction fueled by thousands of youth-friendly flavors and massive doses of nicotine, containing as much as a pack of 20 regular cigarettes," said Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller. "

Repeat offenders could even lose their tobacco license. Teen nicotine use has been steadily rising for years. Last October, the CDC found 14% of high school students used an e-cigarette within the past 30 days.