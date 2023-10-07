All Cook County disaster recovery centers closed Monday for Columbus Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- All FEMA disaster recovery centers in Cook County will be closed on Monday in observance of the Columbus Day holiday.

The centers will reopen on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be at the centers to assist those applying for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, learn about how to make their property more disaster-resistant and get their questions answered in person.

Residents are suggested to register for assistance before visiting a recovery center in one of the following ways:

Online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

FEMA mobile app.

Call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362. Multilingual operators are available. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service, or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

The deadline to apply for disaster assistance is Oct. 16.

