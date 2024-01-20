Cook County reports another death due to cold exposure
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Frigid temperatures are being blamed for another death in Cook County.
According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's OFfice, a 58-year-old woman from West Lawn died Friday morning after experiencing cold exposure and a stroke.
At least seven other people have died in Cook County from cold-related deaths.
Each of them also involved heart disease and cold exposure as primary causes of death.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.