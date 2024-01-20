Cook County reports another death due to cold exposure

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Frigid temperatures are being blamed for another death in Cook County.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's OFfice, a 58-year-old woman from West Lawn died Friday morning after experiencing cold exposure and a stroke.

At least seven other people have died in Cook County from cold-related deaths.

Each of them also involved heart disease and cold exposure as primary causes of death.