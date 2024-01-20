Watch CBS News
Cook County reports another death due to cold exposure

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Frigid temperatures are being blamed for another death in Cook County. 

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's OFfice, a 58-year-old woman from West Lawn died Friday morning after experiencing cold exposure and a stroke. 

At least seven other people have died in Cook County from cold-related deaths. 

Each of them also involved heart disease and cold exposure as primary causes of death. 

First published on January 20, 2024 / 10:26 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

