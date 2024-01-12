West suburban Chicago man becomes area's first cold exposure death of year

SCHILLER PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A man in west suburban Schiller Park was found dead in his home after neighbors called for a welfare check – and his death was the first weather-related death of the year.

A family who knew him well said they knew something was wrong when their longtime neighbor did not take out his trash this week.

It was a tragic reminder of the importance of checking on loved ones and neighbors – especially in extreme conditions.

The man who died was identified by his neighbors as Andy Siemionko. If you didn't know otherwise, you'd think Siemionko was part of his neighbors' family – as he never missed a backyard get-together, and proudly attended graduations for Enas Saada and Yousef Harp's kids.

"It's a dream," said Saada. "I'm going to wake up - because he's not that old; not that sick."

Saada said her longtime neighbor was a United States veteran. She and husband Harp said they last saw Siemionko on New Year's Eve – and have not talked to him since despite repeated attempts.

On Thursday, they called Schiller Park police for a wellbeing check.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office said Siemionko's death was due to cold exposure. He was 60 years old.

"My husband tried to call him, knock the door. He's not answering - and then we decided we have to do something," said Saada.

Harp said police told him there was no heat or electricity in Siemionko's house.

"When I cleaned his snow, and I see him, he's not moving - I felt like, 'Oh my God, I have to check on him,'" said Harp. "As you see, no electric, no water, no heat - especially in this time, you know?"

The family friends said they noticed that Siemionko's health had declined in recent months – but they did not know his heat was not running.