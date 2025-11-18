Cook County Crime Stoppers offer $10,000 reward for information in 2022 shooting death of Hector Negron

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information about the 2022 shooting death of a father of five in Chicago.

In November 2022, 49-year-old Hector Negron was driving his tow truck on near Fulton and Damen, when people inside two cars starting shooting at each other.

Negron was caught in the crossfire, and was fatally wounded. His truck then crashed into a bus stop.

Last year, Chicago police released surveillance video of some of the people and cars investigators believe might have been involved in the shooting.

If you have any information about the case you can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-535-STOP (7867), or you can submit an anonymous tip online to Chicago police at cpdtip.com