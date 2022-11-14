Tow truck driver shot, killed on Near West Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A tow truck driver was shot and killed in the Near West neighborhood.
Police said the shooters in two different vehicles started firing before 11 p.m. near Fullerton and Wolcott. A 49-year-old man was shot in the under arm before crashing into a bus stop.
The victim was take to Stroger Hospital where he died.
No arrests have been made.
