Watch CBS News
Local News

Tow truck driver shot, killed on Near West Side

/ CBS Chicago

Tow truck driver shot, killed on Near West Side
Tow truck driver shot, killed on Near West Side 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A tow truck driver was shot and killed in the Near West neighborhood. 

Police said the shooters in two different vehicles started firing before 11 p.m. near Fullerton and Wolcott. A 49-year-old man was shot in the under arm before crashing into a bus stop. 

The victim was take to Stroger Hospital where he died. 

No arrests have been made. 

First published on November 14, 2022 / 7:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.