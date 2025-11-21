Chicago holiday festivities kick off with tree lighting, Christkindlmarket opening on Friday

Chicago is kicking off the holiday season on Friday with downtown festivities.

The Christkindlmarket opens downtown on Friday morning ahead of the city's official Christmas tree on Friday night.

Christkindlmarket opens Friday

Chicago's Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza opens for the holiday season on Friday.

The market will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 24.

Enjoy the market's iconic German hot spiced wine, beer and pretzels while shopping for homemade holiday gifts. A full list of vendors can be found on the Christkindlmarket website.

Aurora's Christkindlmarket also opens at 11 a.m. The Wrigleyville location opens on Sunday.

Join CBS News Chicago at the Millennium Park tree lighting

The 112th annual Chicago tree lighting ceremony with light up Millennium Park on Friday.

CBS News Chicago will proudly lead the festivities with a ceremony starting at 6 p.m.