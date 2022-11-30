Totals for Cook County, Chicago midterm elections are in – Here are the numbers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're getting vote totals in Cook County and Chicago in the midterm elections.

Cook County certified its election results Tuesday.

In Cook County and Chicago Gov. JB Pritzker got nearly 74% of the vote, while republican challenger Darren Bailey got about 24%.

Here in Chicago, more Chicagoans voted in this midterm than in 2006, 2010, and 2014.

Nearly 715,000 ballots were cast - that's 46 percent of registered voters.

More than half of the ballots were cast on election day, 24% were cast early in person and 22% voted by mail.