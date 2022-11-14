Cook County property tax bills to be posted online Tuesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Property tax bills will be posted online Tuesday by the Cook County Treasurer.
Homeowners should then get a copy of their tax bills in the mail on December 1st, then they'll be due by the end of December. The tax bills will reflect changes to property assessments made last year.
When you get the bill, you can pay it online, for free.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.