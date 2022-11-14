Watch CBS News
Cook County property tax bills to be posted online Tuesday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Property tax bills will be posted online Tuesday by the Cook County Treasurer.

Homeowners should then get a copy of their tax bills in the mail on December 1st, then they'll be due by the end of December. The tax bills will reflect changes to property assessments made last year.

When you get the bill, you can pay it online, for free.

