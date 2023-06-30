Contractor dies after suffering 'injury' on NASCAR Street Race route

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A contractor suffered an injury and died Friday morning along the route for the Chicago NASCAR Street Race this weekend.

Police said at 11:28 a.m., a 53-year-old man suffered an injury in the 500 block of South Columbus Drive, near Buckingham Fountain and the stands for the race, and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he died.

NASCAR released this statement: "On Friday afternoon, a contractor suffered a fatal medical emergency. We are coordinating with local authorities on this tragic incident. We share our condolences to the family and their loved ones."

Neither police nor NASCAR specified the nature of the worker's injury or medical emergency.

NASCAR also did not say if or how the man's death would impact the race setup Friday.

The NASCAR Street Race in Grant Park will be held Saturday and Sunday.