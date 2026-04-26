Concrete Rose 773 held "She's Got Next" sports camp for more than 200 girls in Pullman

Hundreds of girls were at the Pullman Community Center on Sunday for the "She's Got Next" sports camp.

The event was hosted by local nonprofit Concrete Rose 773 and was sponsored by Nike.

More than 200 young athletes were in attendance for a day of flag football and basketball training. The girls were also able to learn about career opportunities in sports while hearing from professionals with Chicago teams.

"We tell the kids that sports get you to college, your education and your brain gets your through the rest of your life," said Darrin Cotton, executive director of Concrete Rose 773. "We'll have some girls here leaving with academic and full-ride scholarships for flag football and basketball, and then that hopefully navigates into a career."

Concrete Rose 773 also holds girls' flag football, youth basketball, and football camps throughout the year.