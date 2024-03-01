Computers at Lurie Children's Hospital back online Friday night
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's new information about the cyber attack at Lurie Children's Hospital.
CBS 2 learned the hospital's computer network will be back online beginning at 8:00 Friday night.
It has been out for nearly a month. The hospital is planning to restore its systems in phases.
It could take several more weeks before patients and families have access to MyChart, the system they use to email doctors and make appointments.
Earlier this week a ransomware group called Rhysida took credit for the attack.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.