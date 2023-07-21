Community weighs in on new migrant shelter in Lakeview area

Community meeting under way on new migrant shelter in Lakeview

Community meeting under way on new migrant shelter in Lakeview

Community meeting under way on new migrant shelter in Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS) --As more migrants arrive in Chicago, the city continues to look for places to house them.

The latest temporary shelter is set for Lakeview.

As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, a community meeting on the issue was held Friday evening at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, at 4220 N. Sheridan Rd. in nearby Uptown. Neighbors had the opportunity to ask questions of city leaders.

Similar meetings have been held in different parts of the city – where residents expressed both support and concerns for migrant shelters.

The latest one is set to open next Friday at the building at Marine Drive and Irving Park Road that formerly housed the American Islamic College, and before that, Immaculata High School.

The center is expected to house up to 600 newly-arrived migrants – where they will be provided meals and services.

We know some of the asylum seekers have been staying at the Town Hall (19th) and Lincoln (20th) District police stations. But Ald. Angela Clay (46th) says more help is needed to house the growing population – 11,000 men, women, and children have arrived in Chicago since August, according to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

During the meeting, people will be able to ask questions about the new shelter - and what it will mean for the neighborhood.

Ald. Clay says those questions will then be shared to residents in the coming days.