South Shore community to discuss plans for temporary migrant respite center

By Jeramie Bizzle

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Plans for a temporary shelter for asylum seekers in the south shore neighborhood is in the works.

There will be a community meeting Thursday evening at the former South Shore High School building at 6 p.m.

City officials and residents will discuss plans to use the building as a temporary respite center at the meeting. 

