South Shore community to discuss plans for temporary migrant respite center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Plans for a temporary shelter for asylum seekers in the south shore neighborhood is in the works.
There will be a community meeting Thursday evening at the former South Shore High School building at 6 p.m.
City officials and residents will discuss plans to use the building as a temporary respite center at the meeting.
