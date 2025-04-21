Community leaders in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood call for end to violence after teen is shot dead

Advocates call for change in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood after teen is shot, killed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some community leaders in Chicago's Englewood community called for change Monday, a day after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the neighborhood.

Several violence disruptor organizations, Chicago Police Englewood (7th) District Cmdr. Lewis Courts, and Ald. David Moore (17th) were all expected to gather at 72nd and Green streets Monday, after Ethan Samuel Warda, 17, of Northbrook lost his life due to gun violence near that intersection on Easter Sunday morning.

Dock Lawrence grew up near 72nd and Green streets. It is a place he once called home, and he said it has changed.

"A lot of things has changed, but getting toward the violence — it's just unheard of," Lawrence said.

Police said officers were on along Green Street around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, when a witness waved them down and told them they found a person on the ground who was unresponsive.

The officers found Ethan on the ground with several gunshot wounds. Police dispatch audio indicated that police believe the victim was dragged across the street.

Fire crews arrived to treat Ethan, who was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Englewood First Responders founder Charles McKinzie says enough is enough. He is calling on several violence disruptors to come together and demand an end to violence.

"As a community leader, I have to step up and step out," McKinzie said, "and I'm grateful that my community partners came with me and said, 'Let's do it.'"

McKinzie reached out counterparts like CPD Englewood District Councilman Joseph William to meet him at 72nd and Green streets Monday at 5 p.m. so they can try to put a stop to violence in their neighborhood.

"We have to come out here, because far too long, so many families have been affected by senseless gun violence," McKinzie said, "and today, what we're doing is showing that initiative that we care."

McKinzie said recently, Englewood has been quiet. But community leaders have seen an increase in violence in the specific area where the teen was gunned down.

CBS News Chicago's data team shows shootings in Englewood have fluctuated since 2014, but there is a general downward trend over time.

The highest number of shootings in recent years was in 2016, with a total of 440. Last year, that figure was more than cut in half, with a total of 210.

"One shooting is too many," said Ald. Moore, "but two on the same block is just entirely too many for the 17th Ward community."

Moore said last weekend, there was also a shooting at 72nd and Green streets.

The area is not too far from where Ald. Moore camped out last summer to address the persistent problems in the Englewood community.

"There's a connection many times," Moore said, "and so that's why we've got to stay diligent, and we've got to stay proactive."

Police as of late Monday were still investigating what led up to the deadly shooting.