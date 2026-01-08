Police oversight commission hears from Chicagoans frustrated with CPD's interactions with ICE

Hundreds of Chicagoans packed a special meeting of the Community Commission for Public Safety & Accountability on Thursday night, venting anger and frustration about the months-long federal immigration enforcement operation known as Midway Blitz.

The meeting gave people a chance to voice complaints about the Chicago Police Department's interactions with federal immigration agents amid the Trump administration's deportation campaign.

People shared personal accounts of their interactions with CPD while federal immigration agents were in Chicago. They called on the commission to if police broke any state or local laws prohibiting police from cooperating with federal civil immigration enforcement efforts.

A passionate and fed-up group voiced their outrage not just about Operation Midway Blitz, but what they contend were collaborative efforts by CPD to assist federal agents.

"We've seen the tear gas. We've seen the children being scared. We've seen ICE, the state police, and CPD occupying our neighborhoods," Andres Guzman said.

The Community Commission for Public Safety & Accountability held the meeting after receiving a petition with at least 2,000 signatures demanding an investigation into how CPD interacted with the feds.

People demanded commissioners hear the countless accountants of what Chicagoans have endured and witnessed during the immigration enforcement.

"Why is it that CPD, who claim to protect and serve Chicagoans have engaged in crowd control for ICE?" one woman said.

"I implore the CCPSA to look into the actions of CPD," another woman said.

In June 2025, when Chicago police officers were called an ICE office in the South Loop, many contend it was the first of many times police assisted agents as they detained immigrants.

CPD has repeatedly said officers never assisted in any immigration enforcement. When one commissioner spoke about understanding at Thursday night's meeting, it did not go over well.

"This is a listening session. There have been no decisions by this commission made," Commissioner Sandra Wortham said.

The crowd booed when CCPSA vice president Angel Rubi Navarijo said, "We need to trust our police department."

"If you as a public servant can't handle a cuss word, or can't handle someone going slightly over time, then get the f*** out of your seat," one woman told the commission.

CCPSA president Remel Terry told the crowd, "You can't be here saying you want to be helped and being disrespectful."

Once order was restored, the Commission continued to take much of backlash, insisting the commission would investigate what if anything CPD has done wrong during Operation Midway Blitz.

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) demanded that if and when Customs and Border Protection Commander Gregory Bovino returns to Chicago, he should be arrested.

The commission will review all that was said at Thursday night's meeting and decide if any corrective actions need to take place.