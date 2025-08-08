ComEd outage leaves thousands without power in Carol Stream and other western suburbs

A ComEd power outage has left thousands without electricity in the western suburbs, primarily in DuPage County.

More than 15,000 customers are without power, according to the power outage map at ComEd.com. The outage was caused by a communications tower falling on ComEd power lines near Schmale and St. Charles roads in Carol Stream, the utility confirmed. They said the communications tower does not belong to ComEd.

At the peak of the outage Friday afternoon more than 26,000 ComEd customers were without power in Wheaton, Carol Stream, Winfield, Hannover Park and Addison.

As of 4 p.m. only 8,000 customers had had their power restored.

The outage has affected some traffics signals, and if your water pump is not powered by battery customers may be without water as well.

ComEd crews were out in force working to restore power as quickly as possible on a hot, humid Friday where in which temperatures ticked up well into the 90s, with the heat index making it feel hotter.

If your power is out, keep your refrigerators and freezers closed and do not open them to check so cold air doesn't leak out. If you choose to run a generator, make sure you are not trapping carbon monoxide in enclosed spaces as that can be deadly.

ComEd did not say exactly when they expect customers to get their power back, but said their crews are working around the clock.