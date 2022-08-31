Watch CBS News
ComEd goat parade along Chicago River happening Wednesday

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The ComEd goats are celebrating their last week of summer by participating in a small parade along the Chicago River.

They'll cruise the river on five different boats starting at noon before heading to downstate Pekin, near Peoria.

Every year, ComEd uses more than 200 goats to clear vegetation under power lines in areas that are difficult for human employees to access.

