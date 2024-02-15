ComEd customers to receive new billing numbers this month. Here's what you need to know

CHICAGO (CBS) – ComEd customers will notice a change on their bills this month.

Starting Thursday, self-service tools will be limited or offline until at least Monday, Feb. 19, as they will assign customers, residential and business, new account numbers, the company said.

Customers will use those numbers moving forward whether they start a new service, move, or close an account and open another one later.

ComEd is advising its customers to update their payee record if they pay their bills through a bank or another financial institution after the switch. No change is needed if they're enrolled in automatic bill pay.

The new numbers will start to appear on customer's bills starting Feb. 20 and on their online dashboard. More information on the change can be found on ComEd's website.