ComEd price hike could hit June 1

Your ComEd electricity bills could increase on June 1.

The Citizens Utility Board is sending customers another warning about the possible impact of a price hike.

On June 1, the utility company's supply rate is expected to increase significantly and stay high for the next year, the watchdog group said.

ComEd has estimated the increase could cost customers an extra $10.50 a month.

ComEd attributes the spike to extreme weather, spikes from high energy users like data centers and high demand.

In December 2024, regulators approved a rate hike for ComEd's clean energy plan of over $600 million.

CUB said it will hold a virtual news conference to discuss the increased rates, their root causes, an energy law that partly protects customers from the rate hike, and tips for how customers can keep their costs manageable through the summer.