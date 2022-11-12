First Alert Weather: Colder temps with flurries

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Many areas that have not seen freezing temperatures, or below-freezing temperatures, will see them this morning as colder air moves in. Very cold today with some flurries or light snow showers.

CBS News Chicago

Tonight brings the possibility of flurries to Chicago and lake effect snow to NW Indiana, especially Porter County. A small accumulation possible.

CBS News Chicago

Sunday is cold but sunny.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Looking ahead to Tuesday, some accumulating snow is possible for the Chicago area.

Stats

Normal high- 50

Friday- 61 at midnight/41 at 4pm

Today- 37

Sunrise- 6:38am

Forecast

Today- cloudy and cold with flurries and snow showers. High of 37.

Tonight- diminishing clouds. Lake effect snow in NW Indiana. Low of 25.

Sunday- sunny and cold. 38.

CBS News Chicago