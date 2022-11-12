First Alert Weather: Colder temps with flurries
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Many areas that have not seen freezing temperatures, or below-freezing temperatures, will see them this morning as colder air moves in. Very cold today with some flurries or light snow showers.
Tonight brings the possibility of flurries to Chicago and lake effect snow to NW Indiana, especially Porter County. A small accumulation possible.
Sunday is cold but sunny.
Looking ahead to Tuesday, some accumulating snow is possible for the Chicago area.
Stats
Normal high- 50
Friday- 61 at midnight/41 at 4pm
Today- 37
Sunrise- 6:38am
Forecast
Today- cloudy and cold with flurries and snow showers. High of 37.
Tonight- diminishing clouds. Lake effect snow in NW Indiana. Low of 25.
Sunday- sunny and cold. 38.
