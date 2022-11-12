Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Colder temps with flurries

By Ed Curran

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Many areas that have not seen freezing temperatures, or below-freezing temperatures, will see them this morning as colder air moves in. Very cold today with some flurries or light snow showers.

high-temps-11-12.png
Tonight brings the possibility of flurries to Chicago and lake effect snow to NW Indiana, especially Porter County. A small accumulation possible.

weekend-planner-for-sat-sun-11-12-to-11-13.png
Sunday is cold but sunny.

day-planner-for-11-13.png
high-temps-for-11-13.png
Looking ahead to Tuesday, some accumulating snow is possible for the Chicago area.

Stats

Normal high- 50

Friday- 61 at midnight/41 at 4pm

Today- 37

Sunrise- 6:38am

Forecast

Today- cloudy and cold with flurries and snow showers. High of 37.

Tonight- diminishing clouds. Lake effect snow in NW Indiana. Low of 25.

Sunday- sunny and cold. 38.

7-day-for-11-12.png
First published on November 12, 2022 / 6:02 AM

