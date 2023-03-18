First Alert Weather: Cold weekend before next warmup
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The story today is cold! We'll see mostly cloudy skies, flurries, blustery conditions, and temps way below the norm.
A warming trend is just ahead. A nice rise tomorrow with sunny skies.
Stats
Normal High- 48
Friday High- 47 just after midnight but fell to 34 by 3pm.
Today- 27
Sunrise- 6:59am
Sunset- 7:01pm
Forecast
Today- Mostly cloudy and cold. High of 27 with flurries and a blustery NW wind.
Tonight- Mostly cloudy. Low of 20.
Sunday- Sunny and warmer. High of 40.
