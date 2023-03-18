Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Cold weekend before next warmup

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The story today is cold! We'll see mostly cloudy skies, flurries, blustery conditions, and temps way below the norm. 

A warming trend is just ahead. A nice rise tomorrow with sunny skies.

Stats

Normal High- 48

Friday High- 47 just after midnight but fell to 34 by 3pm.

Today- 27

Sunrise- 6:59am

Sunset- 7:01pm

Forecast

Today- Mostly cloudy and cold. High of 27 with flurries and a blustery NW wind.

Tonight- Mostly cloudy. Low of 20.

Sunday- Sunny and warmer. High of 40.

Ed Curran
Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on March 18, 2023 / 6:39 AM

