Cold Weather Advisory going into effect in Chicago Monday morning, city issues warnings

A Cold Weather Advisory is going into effect early Monday morning as Arctic air sends temperatures crashing to dangerous lows.

The advisory begins at 3 a.m. Monday and continues until 10 a.m. The Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for northern and central Illinois , the entire state of Wisconsin, and parts of central Indiana. All Illinois counties in the greater Chicago area are affected, though Northwest Indiana is not.

Lows will be in the single digits, with wind chills Sunday night Monday morning be around -15 to -25 degrees.

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications warned that the dangerous wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin within as little as half an hour.

Warming centers will be open Monday to escape from the cold, but fewer will be open than usual for a weekday, as Monday is the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

The Chicago Department of Family and Support Services Center's Garfield Center at 10 S. Kedzie Ave. will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. A total of 74 Chicago Park District locations and all 22 Chicago police district stations will also be open as warming centers. Police stations are open 24 hours for warming.

Chicago Public Library locations are also open as warming enters during operating hours Sunday, but will be closed for the holiday Monday.

From Tuesday through Friday, several other warming centers will also be open in addition to those above:

Chicago Department of Family and Support Services Community Service Centers (9 a.m-5 p.m.), including the Englewood Community Service Center at 1140 W. 79th St., the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center at 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave., the North Area Community Service Center at 845 W. Wilson Ave., the South Chicago Community Service Center at 8650 S. Commercial Ave., and the Trina Davila Community Service Center at 4312 W. North Ave. All 21 DFSS Senior Centers: All 21 Senior Centers, which are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with the exception of the Renaissance Court Senior Center at the Chicago Cultural Center downtown, which is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For locations, go online or contact 311.

All City Colleges of Chicago, open during operating hours.

The city also reminded everyone to be aware of the signs of frostbite. Extremities such as fingers, toes, the nose and ears are at the highest risk for frostbite, but any area of exposed skin can be affected.

Skin freezes when the body's survival mechanisms kick in to protect the body's vital organs.

During first-degree frostbite, ice crystals start forming on the skin. In the second phase, skin starts to feel warm. The third stage is usually marked by the skin turning red, pale, or white. In stage four, pain lasts for more than a few hours and skin could start turning black or blue.

"If the skin turns white and blisters start to form, it means ice crystals have formed in the skin tissue," Dr. Edidiong Kaminska, a dermatologist at Northwestern Medicine, explained in a 2019 interview with CBS News Chicago.

If you come inside from the cold and suspect you might have frostbite, sit by a warm fireplace, get under a warm blanket or engage in a mild form of exercise to get the body moving. If your condition doesn't improve, you should see a doctor.

The OEMC also advised wearing several layers of loose, warm clothing, keeping the head, hands and feet covered, and staying dry — as moisture can damage the effectiveness of insulation from clothing.

Pets are also at risk from the cold, the city emphasized. Chicago Animal Care and Control notes that indoor cats are always safer indoors, and dogs should only be outside for exercise when temperatures fall. Short-haired dogs, puppies, senior dogs, and indoor cats should never be left outside unsupervised, and short-coated dogs may be more comfortable with a sweater or coat on winter walks, Animal Care and Control said.

On Sunday, Chicago Animal Care and Control was waiving adoption fees at its Paws in Pajamas pet adoption event, from noon to 6 p.m. at the animal shelter at 2741 S. Western Ave. For Chicago residents, there is a $5 dog license fee that can't be waived.

For staying warm, the Chicago Fire Department advised that space heaters are not recommended at all — but if they must be used, users should ensure that they are UL-certified and at least 3 feet from anything flammable. Space heaters in children's rooms should be monitored closely, as children might move them too close to or even into beds.

Extension cords used with space heaters should be rated at 15 amps minimum and should never be put under carpet, the CFD said.

Meanwhile, with more demand for furnaces and boilers, the CFD issued a reminder that residents must have working carbon monoxide detectors.

The Department of Water Management said to prevent frozen pipes, residents should ensure warm air is flowing throughout the home and a trickle of water is running. If pipes do freeze, a hair dryer or heating pad should be used to thaw them — not a candle or open flame.