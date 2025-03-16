Watch CBS News
Weather

Cold temperatures return with morning snow to Chicago area

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Cold air has plunged into Chicago, with the rain/snow mix changing to all snow before dawn. 

today-38-mar-16.png
CBS News Chicago

Light snow, about an inch or so in accumulation, is possible on Sunday morning. Snow ends by early afternoon.

tonight-mar-16.png
CBS News Chicago

After a Saturday high temperature of 66 degrees, Sunday's high will be nearly 30 degrees colder. The good news is that any snow we collect this morning will melt away quickly. Temperatures then climb nicely on Monday and will be in the 65-degree range by Tuesday.

tomorrow-55-mar-16.png

Spring arrives Thursday, March 20. 

The sun rises at 7:01 a.m. in Chicago today and sets at 7:00 p.m.

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: Light snow this morning with an inch or so of accumulation by midday. Colder, with a high of 38. NW wind at 15 with gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low of 28.

MONDAY: For St. Patrick's Day, partly cloudy and 55.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and 65.

7-day-mar-16.png
CBS News Chicago
next-10-days-mar-16.png
CBS News Chicago
Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.