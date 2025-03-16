Cold temperatures return with morning snow to Chicago area

Cold air has plunged into Chicago, with the rain/snow mix changing to all snow before dawn.

Light snow, about an inch or so in accumulation, is possible on Sunday morning. Snow ends by early afternoon.

After a Saturday high temperature of 66 degrees, Sunday's high will be nearly 30 degrees colder. The good news is that any snow we collect this morning will melt away quickly. Temperatures then climb nicely on Monday and will be in the 65-degree range by Tuesday.

Spring arrives Thursday, March 20.

The sun rises at 7:01 a.m. in Chicago today and sets at 7:00 p.m.

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: Light snow this morning with an inch or so of accumulation by midday. Colder, with a high of 38. NW wind at 15 with gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low of 28.

MONDAY: For St. Patrick's Day, partly cloudy and 55.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and 65.

