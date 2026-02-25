Watch CBS News
Nursing assistant charged in alleged sexual assault of disabled patient to remain in jail

A nursing assistant will stay in jail after allegedly sexually assaulting a disabled patient at a health care facility in Bloomingdale on Tuesday evening.

The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office announced that Miguel Palacios, 26, of Harvey, Illinois, was charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of unlawful restraint. A judge granted the state's motion to detain him pre-trial.

Prosecutors said that around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Bloomingdale Police Department were dispatched to Alden Village Health rehabilitation center at 267 E. Lake Street, for a call of a sexual assault in progress.

It was alleged that Palacios, who worked as a CNA at the facility, sexually assaulted a non-verbal male with intellectual and physical disabilities, including quadriplegia, while the victim was in his bed.

It was another employee who heard noises coming from the room and went in to check on the residents who discovered the assault, prosecutors said.

Palacios is due back in court on March 23. If found guilty, he can face between six and 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.  

