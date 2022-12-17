Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Cloudy with more snow flurries

By Ed Curran

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're in a very cold period. We didn't even break freezing yesterday and we'll see more of the same today. Flurries in the air Saturday, then some sunshine Sunday.

A slight rise in temps at the start of the week. As we approach Christmas, The cold really takes hold. The high Friday at may not even make it into the teens.

Forecast

Today- Snow flurries and cold temperatures. High of 28.

Tonight- A snow shower early, then cloudy skies. Low of 20.

Sunday- Partly sunny and 27.

Sunrise- 7:14am

Normal high- 36

