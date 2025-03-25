Watch CBS News
Weather

Sunshine returns Tuesday afternoon in Chicago; rain chances ramp up through end of the week

By Laura Bannon, Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Sunshine moves into the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon
Sunshine moves into the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon 02:38

Skies are turning sunny across the Chicago area on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of a warmup for the end of the week, with increasing rain chances over the next several days.

3-panel-daypart-left-this-evening-4.png
CBS

Wednesday will feature another day of a light lake breeze in Chicago. 

highs-tomorrow-adi-47.png
CBS

With Lake Michigan water temperatures hovering around 40 degrees, the city and shoreline areas will have highs in the mid 40s. It will be about 10 degrees warmer inland.

bar-graph-next-7-day-pop-pm-2.png
CBS

Shower chances develop on Thursday as winds begin to turn more southwesterly, and temperatures will be warmer, with highs in the low 50s.

bar-graph-next-5-day-highs-2.png
CBS

The warmup continues Friday, with highs in the 70s.

7-day-forecast-pm-100.png
CBS

This weekend might be showery at times, with passing thunderstorms, as temperatures turn cooler again. Saturday's highs will be around 60 degrees, with Sunday's highs in the upper 40s.

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.