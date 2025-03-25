Sunshine returns Tuesday afternoon in Chicago; rain chances ramp up through end of the week

Skies are turning sunny across the Chicago area on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of a warmup for the end of the week, with increasing rain chances over the next several days.

Wednesday will feature another day of a light lake breeze in Chicago.

With Lake Michigan water temperatures hovering around 40 degrees, the city and shoreline areas will have highs in the mid 40s. It will be about 10 degrees warmer inland.

Shower chances develop on Thursday as winds begin to turn more southwesterly, and temperatures will be warmer, with highs in the low 50s.

The warmup continues Friday, with highs in the 70s.

This weekend might be showery at times, with passing thunderstorms, as temperatures turn cooler again. Saturday's highs will be around 60 degrees, with Sunday's highs in the upper 40s.