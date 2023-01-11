First Alert Weather: Cloudy, mild temps continue

CHICAGO (CBS) - More clouds than sun today as temperatures warm quickly into the upper 40s. Some areas may hit 50°.

Turning cooler by night as rain develops by daybreak. Rain chances at best stay to the south of the area and may mix with snow at times.

Blustery by Friday with improving weekend weather. Sun returns Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: MORNING SPRINKLES. CLOUDY AND QUITE WARM FOR THE SEASON HIGH: 49

TONIGHT: CLOUDY WITH RAIN DEVELOPING LOW: 36

TOMORROW: COLDER & WINDY, RAIN IN MORNING MIXES WITH SNOW BUT NO ACCUMULATION HIGH: 38

