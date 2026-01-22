Closing arguments coming in trial of man accused of putting bounty on border patrol Cmdr. Greg Bovino

Closing arguments start Thursday in the trial of a man from Chicago's Little Village community accused of trying to put a hit on U.S. Customs and Border Protection Cmdr. Gregory Bovino.

Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys both rested their case Wednesday in the trial of Juan Espinoza Martinez, after less than a day of testimony.

This is the first trial tied to the federal government's Operation Midway Blitz.

Federal prosecutors accuse Martinez of offering a $10,000 bounty on Bovino, who was the face of the Trump administration's immigration enforcement effort in the Chicago area last year.

At trial, Martinez's brother, Oscar Espinoza, testified that he thought Snapchat messages about money for a hit on Bovino were a joke — even telling the defendant that nobody would think the numbers were real.

But the prosecution's star witness — Adrian Jimenez, 44 — forwarded photos of the Snapchat messages to agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Jimenez, who has his own felony record, has worked as police informant since the mid-1990s, when he would have been a teenager.

Prosecutors have said messages Espinoza Martinez sent to Jimenez offered $2,000 for information on Bovino, and $10,000 for his murder.

CBS News Chicago Legal Analyst Irv Miller said Jimenez's own criminal record may weigh on jurors.

"Somebody's who's a convicted felon — I think most jurors would think say, 'Hey, do I want to trust him? Do I want to believe him, somebody's who's doing this for money and not to be a good citizen?" said Miller. "Well, some jurors would have a problem with that. Some jurors wouldn't."

Martinez faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. His attorneys deny that he has any gang ties or criminal history.