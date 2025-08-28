Claire's, jewelry store chain for teens, closing 290 locations amid bankruptcy

Accessories retailer Claire's just revealed a list of hundreds of stores it will close as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

In a court filing this week, the Hoffman Estates-based jewelry retailer listed more than 290 stores it plans to close, including six stores in the Chicago area – three within city limits.

The stores are expected to close on a rolling basis.

The company announced last week it sold its North American business to a private equity firm for more than $100 million.

The firm said it planned to preserve the chain in a downsized form.