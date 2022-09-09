Watch CBS News
City leaders will meet to discuss safety plan ahead of Mexican Independence Day

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO(CBS) -- Mexican Independence Day celebrations are expected to kick off early this weekend.

You may have seen hundreds of cars downtown or on expressways waving Mexican flags.

City leaders are meeting to discuss safety plans ahead of the celebrations.

They're meeting later this morning at 11 a.m. at the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

Mexican Independence Day is Friday, Sept. 16. 

