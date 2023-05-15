Hundreds line up at City Hall to meet Mayor Brandon Johnson at open house

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson's message and life story drew several hundred people to wait in line to meet him at a City Hall open house Monday afternoon – just after his inauguration.

CBS 2's Chris Tye spoke with the open house attendees about what was on their minds ahead of their meet-and-greet with the new occupant of the fifth-floor office.

Some who met with the mayor one-on-one came with tough, pointed questions. Others wanted a photo op, while others still just wanted to wish him well.

"I want to tell the mayor that I'm proud, I'm happy, and I want to stand by him as he continues this work that we need so badly in the city to keep us all safe," said Wendy Scott, an accountant for Department of Finance.

Scott noted that she is a city employee who used a vacation day to convey that message.

"I wish him the best, because I know he's got a lot of challenges, you know, so you just pray for him – because I'm an ordained deacon – you know, so just pray for him, and wish him well," said Fred Cash, who was the first in line to meet the mayor. "Much success - because I know he's got a lot of work to do."

There were also dignitaries and exiting aldermen moving through City Hall on this major day of transition.

The first time then-Mayor-elect Johnson walked through the doors of City Hall just two days after winning, he was met by raucous applause. That was not the case on Monday.

The mood was celebratory Monday, but make no mistake - this time, Mayor Johnson was on the clock working.

There was also supposed to be a meet-and-greet at Daley Plaza on Monday afternoon – and a huge stage with risers was set up. There was also a large police presence.

But the Johnson team said it ran out of time, so the event was canceled and the setup was broken down.