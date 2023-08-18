City endorses Blackhawks training facility expansion on Near West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City of Chicago is endorsing the Blackhawks' $65 million proposal to expand the team's practice facility on the Near West Side.
The plan would expand the existing Fifth-Third Arena on West Jackson and a two-story building would be built on a vacant lot to the west of the arena.
It includes adding ice rinks and other services for the community.
It's expected to be ready by early 2026.
