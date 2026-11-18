Two weeks after Chicago voters overwhelmingly backed a referendum asking if the city should resume using gunshot detection technology, the City Council on Wednesday approved an attempt to force Mayor Brandon Johnson to honor his promise to replace ShotSpotter.

In a 43-7 vote, alders approved a measure calling on the city's chief procurement officer to finalize negotiations and issue a new contract for acoustic gunshot detection technology within 30 days.

If no contract is awarded within 60 days, the chief procurement officer would have to provide a written explanation to the chair of the Committee on Contracting Oversight and Equity, making Wednesday's vote largely symbolic.

In a statement after Wednesday's council meeting, Johnson signaled that he does not intend to speed up the selection process for a ShotSpotter replacement.

"We will not repeat past procurement mistakes by rushing into costly, long-term contracts without evidence that the technology works. Chicagoans deserve solutions that save lives, protect civil rights, and serve residents—not corporate profits," Johnson said.

The mayor first launched the process for finding a new gunshot detection system in February 2025, but has yet to award a contract. City officials have said the contracting process for such complex public safety systems typically takes two to three years.

The Johnson administration is planning a to soon launch a pilot program to test gunshot detection technology and other public safety systems, but has provided few details, frustrating alders who have demanded the city resume using ShotSpotter or other similar gunshot detection technology after Johnson turned off ShotSpotter in Chicago in 2024.

Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) called on Johnson to turn on ShotSpotter immediately in light of not only the City Council's vote but more than 72% of voters supporting the non-binding referendum on Election Day, asking if Chicago should "restart use of gunshot detection technology that informs first responders when gunshots are detected."

"This body is speaking with volume. The people have spoken in volume to turn this technology back on while we're waiting for the pilot that will probably never materialize," Beale said. "We can wait for the pilot, but people can't wait that need help right now."

Ald. David Moore (17th), who was among a majority of alders who voted in favor of an attempt in 2024 to keep ShotSpotter in place, voted against Wednesday's effort to speed up the selection of a new gunshot detection contract, saying it would open up the city to potential lawsuits from whichever vendors are not chosen.

"To my knowledge, we cannot force – when there's a process going on – the procurement officer to go ahead and just select a vendor in 30 days and the process isn't complete. I think that opens us for a lawsuit," he said. "If this ordinance said turn ShotSpotter back on until we find someone, yes, I'd be the first one to say yes, but to demand our CPO to say you've got to do it in 30 days without completing the process, I fear we are opening ourselves up to some legal action."

Johnson signaled that he has every intention of waiting until after his planned pilot program is completed before choosing a ShotSpotter replacement.

"Chicagoans have called for effective, reliable gunshot detection technology, and we take that call seriously. But that technology must be proven effective—not simply marketed as such. Our ongoing RFP and no-cost pilot will allow the City to rigorously evaluate available technologies, their accuracy and reliability, and their ability to protect privacy and civil rights while continuing to adhere to long-established procurement standards and procedures," Johnson said.

In other business on Wednesday, the City Council voted 42-8 to require the city's Office of Public Safety Administration conduct an audit of every company that manages or provides automatic license plate readers to the city to make sure they are complying with privacy laws and state laws prohibiting the city from sharing such information with federal immigration authorities.

The audit must be completed by April 1, 2027, and the Committee on Police and Fire and Committee on Ethics and Government Oversight would then hold a joint hearing to review the audit's findings.