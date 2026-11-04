Chicago voters back return of gunshot detection technology as Mayor Brandon Johnson prepares to test possible ShotSpotter replacement

Chicago voters sent a clear message to City Hall in Tuesday's election, overwhelmingly backing a referendum asking if the city should resume using gunshot detection technology.

More than 72% of voters supported a non-binding referendum on Tuesday's ballot, asking if Chicago should "restart use of gunshot detection technology that informs first responders when gunshots are detected."

The vote comes more than two years after Mayor Brandon Johnson ended the city's ShotSpotter contract and shut down the gunshot detection system.

While Tuesday's vote won't automatically bring back ShotSpotter or another similar gunshot detection system, it puts pressure on City Hall to decide what comes next as the Johnson administration continues to explore a replacement.

"The citizens of this city is just saying, actually, that they want to feel safe in their city, and if there's technologies or anything else that would help support that, then they're all for it," said former Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson.

Johnson said ShotSpotter technology helped officers respond to gunfire that often goes unreported. He argued that, without those alerts, police might not know a shooting has happened until someone calls 911.

"Ninety-nine percent of cops on the street will tell you it helped to make their job, not so much easier, but more efficient, in that they could respond to shots being fired around this city in a more timely fashion," he said.

In 2024, Mayor Brandon Johnson ended the city's ShotSpotter contract, promising to find a better solution. He raised questions about its effectiveness and the impact of policing in communities of color.

An analysis by University of Chicago researchers found police beats that previously had ShotSpotter saw an average improvement of 4.2 minutes in police response times after ShotSpotter was removed.

Ald. William Hall (6th) said the city needs to find the "right equipment."

"There's more companies other than ShotSpotter," he said. "Find a middle in which we continue to see progress in safety, protection of our officers, and continue to catch those who are perpetrating these horrible crimes."

Hall voted against an effort in 2024 to keep ShotSpotter in place on a ward-by-ward basis. He has defended that vote, arguing ShotSpotter was not effective.

"No one in this city, including my colleagues, are anti-supporting what the police need to catch criminals. Period," Hall said.

While the ordinance ultimately passed, Mayor Johnson shut down ShotSpotter anyway, arguing that the ordinance aimed to keep it in place was unenforceable.

Ald. Marty Quinn (13th) called it shortsighted of the mayor to remove ShotSpotter, and in light of Tuesday's vote on the gunshot detection referendum, called on the next mayor to reinstate the technology.

Mayor Johnson's office is now preparing to test new gunshot detection technology in six police districts on the South Side and West Side, but has yet to announce what companies are involved, or how the program will be operated.

Nine companies submitted formal bids to replace the system — including SoundThinking, the company behind ShotSpotter.

"I respect the opinion of finding the equipment that meets our goals, and not keeping junk equipment at fire-sale prices," Hall said.

The referendum calling for a return of gunshot detection technology in Chicago is non-binding, so the voting results don't require the city to act.

The city's 2026 budget sets aside $5 million that could include a new gunshot detection contract, down from $9 million budgeted for the same goal in 2025.