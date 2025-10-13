City Council set to approve creation of Chicago-Cook County domestic violence task force

Almost four years after a Chicago Public Schools teacher was shot and killed by her Illinois State Police trooper husband, help might be coming to domestic violence survivors in Chicago.

A first-of-its-kind task force will be up for a vote by the City Council on Thursday, as some alderman have said Chicago is not doing enough to help domestic violence survivors-

If you drive through Pilsen, you'll see a billboard with Amanda Calo's face – a mother, a teacher, and a reminder of the urgent fight to end domestic violence.

Almost four years ago, Calo was shot and killed by her husband—a state trooper—who then took his own life on the city's Southeast Side.

She was the goddaughter of then-Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza.

"She tried very hard to get out of a very abusive relationship, and that relationship wound up taking her life," Garza said. "If this didn't happen, then she wouldn't be on a billboard."

The day she was killed in January 2022, Calo thought she was meeting her husband to sign divorce papers.

"It was my son on the phone, and I couldn't make out what he was saying, and he said, 'Amanda was shot. Amanda was shot,'" Garza said.

Garza is turning that loss into change—helping to create what would be the first Chicago-Cook County Task Force to Reduce Violence Against Women.

Its mission is to coordinate government agencies, close gaps in response, and improve prevention and enforcement.

That includes training police, civil court staff, and sheriff's deputies so they are better prepared to handle domestic violence calls for help.

"You have women that are already being objectified and abused. We want to make sure the system isn't abusing them as well," Garza said.

To make this happen, Ald. Silvana Tabares (23rd) will bring the resolution creating the task force for a final vote by the City Council on Thursday.

"Were joining together to make sure that we have a system that will protect women and children," she said. "Right now, I don't think we're doing enough."

The CBS News Chicago Investigators domestic violence makes up 26% of the city's violent crime so far this year. While Chicago's murder rate is dropping, the percentage of people killed by a domestic abuser nearly doubled from 7% this time last year to 13% so far this year.

"When you look at those numbers, something has to be done," Tabares said.

The task force will dig into why cases stall in court, and how to get survivors help faster; something Garza said might have helped her goddaughter.

"If you could save one person, it's worth it. She helped everybody. If you could save one person, it's worth it," she said.

The task force will meet monthly for six months starting in December, and then will release formal recommendations next summer. The City Council would then vote on their recommendations.

Tabares said the Cook County Board will have their own hearing to vote on this resolution in November.