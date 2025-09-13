Cicero police ask for public's help after man found strangled to death in home

Cicero police are asking for the public's help after a man was found dead in a home in late August.

Police said they got a 911 call on Aug. 28 from the 2800 block of South Cicero Avenue. The caller told them they went to check on a 40-year-old man and found him dead in a home.

The Cook County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and determined the man had been strangled, police said. The man's identity has not been released.

In the course of their investigation, police were able to get surveillance video showing two unidentified people who they think have more information about the case. Police said both are Hispanic males in their late 20s to early 30s and are known to use public transit in the Chicago area frequently.

If you recognize these men, or have any other information about this case, contact Cicero police at 708-652-2130 and ask for detectives Gomez or Barona.