Cicero man charged with deadly shooting of woman on Chicago's Southwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with fatally shooting a 36-year-old woman on the city's Southwest Side earlier this month.

Francisco Antonio Miranda, 39, was arrested on Thursday, in the 4800 block of West Cermak in Cicero, by members of the Chicago Police Department and the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force.

He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Police say he was identified as the offender who shot the victim on Dec. 7, in the 7700 block of South Cicero Avenue.

Miranda appeared at a detention hearing on Thursday.

No further information was immediately available. 

