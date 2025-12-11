Watch CBS News
Firefighters battle large blaze in Cicero, Illinois; Chicago Fire Department called in to help

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Cicero and Chicago firefighters are battling a large fire in a commercial area of the west suburb on 25th Place.

The fire broke out at 2505 W. 25th Place in the 3 p.m. hour, drawing a large response from the Cicero Fire Department. The Chicago Fire Department was called in by those fire officials to assist.

The cause of the fire and exactly what building or buildings it is affecting was not immediately clear. Video posted by a witness to the Citizen App shows massive flames and smoke billowing from beside and underneath an overpass.

The area where the fire is located has several large commercial buildings including an AMC theater, a Menards and a Sam's Club. It is the same area where police were called to a standoff between federal immigration agents and community members in late October.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the Cicero and Chicago fire departments for more information and are waiting to hear back. 

