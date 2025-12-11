Firefighters battle large blaze in Cicero, Illinois; Chicago Fire Department called in to help

Cicero and Chicago firefighters are battling a large fire in a commercial area of the west suburb on 25th Place.

The fire broke out at 2505 W. 25th Place in the 3 p.m. hour, drawing a large response from the Cicero Fire Department. The Chicago Fire Department was called in by those fire officials to assist.

The cause of the fire and exactly what building or buildings it is affecting was not immediately clear. Video posted by a witness to the Citizen App shows massive flames and smoke billowing from beside and underneath an overpass.

The area where the fire is located has several large commercial buildings including an AMC theater, a Menards and a Sam's Club. It is the same area where police were called to a standoff between federal immigration agents and community members in late October.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the Cicero and Chicago fire departments for more information and are waiting to hear back.