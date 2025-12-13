29th annual Christmas in the Wards held at McCormick Place

Local leaders, businesses, and community partners came together to celebrate the generosity of the holiday season.

The 29th annual Christmas in the Wards spectacular was held on Saturday afternoon, with giveaways from toys to food to clothing for more than 100 families.

Gov. JB Pritzker was in attendance and spoke about the roots of Christmas in the Wards and its founder, Larry Huggins.

Mayor Brandon Johnson and Chicago aldermen were also there to give back.

During the Christmas spectacular program, CBS Chicago General Manager Jennifer Lyons was presented with a Community Impact Award — recognizing her commitment to the city and the station's viewers.